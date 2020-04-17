Sky’s Patrick Dempsey-Fronted Financial Drama ‘Devils’ Sold To 160 Territories By NBCUniversal

EXCLUSIVE: Sky’s London-set financial thriller Devils is set to journey to 160 territories internationally after NBCUniversal Global Distribution closed a raft of deals for the Patrick Dempsey series.

Produced by Italy’s Lux Vide in association with Orange Studio for Sky Italia, Devils premiered at Mipcom last year and stars Dempsey as the charismatic American CEO of an international investment bank.

The 10-part series has been picked up in territories including Russia (AMedia TV); Latin America and the Caribbean (Universal TV); Africa (Showmax); India (Eros); Denmark and Sweden (C More); the Netherlands (RTL); and Southeast Asia (Blue Ant Entertainment).

Devils will also air across Sky’s European footprint in Italy (where it premieres tonight), the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is currently in talks with U.S. buyers, and Devils‘ producers are confident that it will find a home in America.

Nicola Maccanico, Sky Italia’s executive vice president of programming, said the global coronavirus pandemic had given Devils extra resonance. He said: “What we did not expect, and we are not happy about this, is how contemporary the series is considering the crisis that we are in today. The connection between the economy, finance, political institutions and all the different cultures is something we are living today. This is becoming a global economic crisis.”

“When you put together this kind of project, you are not fully covered [financially] and you have to trust yourself to make something with quality for it to sell internationally,” added Lux Vide CEO Luca Bernabei. “It’s a conspiracy thriller that will hold the attention of a wide audience, but at the same time allow them to get inside the complex world of finance in an engaging way.” He said that work is already underway on a second season.

Based on a book by Italian trader Guido Maria Brera, Devils features Grey’s Anatomy star Dempsey as bank CEO Dominic Morgan, who welcomes Massimo Ruggero, played by Suburra’s Alessandro Borghi, a ruthless head of trading to the world of finance. Ruggero ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war rocking Europe, and he has to choose whether to ally himself with his mentor or fight him.