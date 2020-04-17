‘Desus & Mero’ Reruns To Air On MTV2 Cable Network

EXCLUSIVE: Five years after Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s breakout stint on MTV2’s Guy Code paved the way to them launching their signature podcast and two TV talk shows, the duo is returning to the ViacomCBS network.

Starting this Sunday, April 19, two back-to-back repeats of Showtime’s Desus & Mero will air Sundays at 11 PM on MTV2 without commercial breaks and fully uncensored. .

This is the latest synergy move within the recently merged Viacom-CBS. Next-day repeats of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are airing on Pop TV; next-day repeats of CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden are running on Comedy Central. Pop, Comedy Central and MTV2 are all part of ViacomCBS’ newly formed Youth & Entertainment Brands Group.

Unlike The Late Show and The Late Late Show, whose most recent episodes air on Pop and Comedy Central, the Desus & Mero’s reruns on MTV2 are branded as “selected fan-favorite episodes”. This Sunday’s installments, for instance, feature guests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Penn Badgley.

Desus & Mero, now in its second season on Showtime, airs new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights at 11 PM on the premium cable network. Each episode features hosts Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day’s hot topics and continuing to host interviews with special guests through video conference technology. Episodes will continue to be shot remotely from the hosts’ homes in New Jersey and the Bronx until further notice. Desus & Mero is produced by JAX Media; executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

After starring on Season 5 of MTV2’s Guy Code in 2015, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero launched their Bodega Boys podcast, which led to their Desus & Mero talker on Viceland and the current show on Showtime.