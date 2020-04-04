Click to Skip Ad
‘Deputy’ Freshman Drama Series Canceled By Fox

DEPUTY: Stephen Dorff in DEPUTY, premiering on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Tyler Golden / FOX. Fox

Fox has made a renewal decision on Deputy, canceling the freshman police drama starring Stephen Dorff.

While broadcast networks typically wait until the last minute to make their cancellations after they have seen the new crop of pilots, this is not a typical year, and no pilots are being shot any time soon as Hollywood production was shut down over the coronavirus pandemic. Fox has been ahead of the game; this is the second freshman series the network has canceled, joining fellow drama Almost Family.

Deputy, whose pilot was written by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, recently finished airing its 13-episode midseason order. It ranks as Fox’s second lowest rated drama series this season, ahead of Almost Family.

Of the other Fox freshman series, the network already renewed animated comedy Bless the Harts, with 9-1-1: Lobe Star, Prodigal Son and Duncanville in good shape.

Deputy lead studio eOne and Fox landed Dorff in one of the richest talent deals last pilot season. On the Fox drama, the True Detective alum starred as a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who unexpectedly becomes acting Sheriff.

Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses co-starred.

