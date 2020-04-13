Deirdre Bolton Moving To ABC News From Fox Business Network

Deirdre Bolton, who previously worked at Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel, is moving to ABC News where she will join the team covering COVID-19’s economic impact.

ABC News President James Goldston announced her hire Monday in an email to news division staff. She will be based in New York as a business correspondent, working closely with Chief Business, Economics and Technology Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

Bolton covered business, finance and the economy at Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. For three years, she anchored her own show, Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton.

Goldston praised Bolton in his note to staff, “As an accomplished reporter, Deirdre is adept at translating complex financial concepts into understandable ideas and facts. She reported on some of the biggest stories over the past two decades. In 2018, Deirdre covered the North Korea–United States Singapore Summit and its economic implications for the US and Asia. She reported live from the ground following the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, focusing on their economic effects, including what they meant for a country and region where tourism is a huge part of its GDP. During the 2007-2008 financial crisis, she provided straightforward explanations of the global financial meltdown daily and ways the audience could find much-needed help.”

Prior to FBN and FNC, Bolton was an anchor on Bloomberg TV’s Money Moves with Deirdre Bolton, and served as a CBS News contributor.

Goldston also lauded the ABC News team covering the coronavirus pandemic. “During these unprecedented times Rebecca, Zunaira Zaki, Taylor Dunn, Layne Winn and Victor Ordonez have done an exceptional job of covering COVID-19’s unprecedented impact on the economy, which in many ways we are only beginning to understand. I am incredibly proud of the important reporting they are doing day-in and day-out as they bring viewers vital information.”

