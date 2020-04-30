‘Dateline NBC’ Set To Launch ‘Motive For Murder’ True-Crime Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: is set to launch a new podcast in the true-crime genre. The first two episodes of the six-episode Motive for Murder will drop May 7, followed by one episode each Thursday for the next four weeks.

Narrated by Josh Mankiewicz, Motive for Murder, which hails from the team behind Dateline’s Webby-nominated podcast The Thing About Pam, chronicles a case the news magazine show covered for broadcast in November. It looks at two murders, months apart, in Houston. The young victims knew each other, and asks the question, did they also know their elusive killer? Motive For Murder tells the chilling story of the race to find the killer by unmasking the motive.

Motive for Murder is Dateline‘s third original podcast, and second true-crime original podcast. The Thing About Pam, hosted by Keith Morrison, regularly hit the #1 spot on Apple’s charts when it debuted on September 18th, 2019. It tells the unbelievable true story of how the murder of Betsy Faria set off a chain of events that would leave one man dead, another man implicated and a diabolical scheme exposed. The Thing About Pam received a Webby Award nomination Tuesday in the podcast crime and justice category.

The first podcast Dateline produced, 13 Alibis, debuted in May 2019. It featured Dateline producer Dan Slepian taking listeners on a real-time journey into a two-year investigation of a convicted murderer serving 20 years in prison for a crime he claims he did not commit.

Dateline NBC, now in its 28th season, is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history. It ended 2019 as the No. 1 Friday news magazine show in all key TV ratings metrics.