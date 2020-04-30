‘Dare Me’ Canceled After One Season At USA Network

There will not be a second season of USA drama series Dare Me. USA Network has opted to cancel the series, from UCP and Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44, after one season, Deadline has confirmed. We hear UCP will be shopping the series to other outlets.

Dare Me premiered to stellar reviews. Co-produced by Netflix, the series began an international run on the streamer last month, and has a second window run on Netflix in the U.S.

Based on the novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as writer and executive producer along with Gina Fattore, Dare Me is described as an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

The series dove into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world. Part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.



Dare Me stars Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon and Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy. Additional series regulars included Rob Heaps and Paul Fitzgerald.

Abbott, Berg, Lombardo, Sarah Condon and Karen Rosenfeldt executive produce.

USA’s decision to cancel Dare Me comes as the network shifts toward live and unscripted programming and focuses its future scripted on more eventized projects, such as the Evel miniseries, starring Milo Ventimiglia. USA’s current scripted lineup includes Queen of the South, The Sinner, Briarpatch, The Purge, Treadstone and Dirty John, which moved to USA from Bravo.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the cancellation.