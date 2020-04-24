‘Danger 5’ Cast & Creators Reunite For Audible Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of hit Oz action-comedy series Danger 5 are reuniting for Audible podcast Danger 5: Stereo Adventures.

The team of international spies that killed Hitler in the cult SBS series will re-team to take on a host of evildoers hell bent on world domination.

The Audible Original is written by the show’s original creators and stars the original cast, including David Ashby, Sean James Murphy, Aldo Mignone, Michelle Nightingale, Natasa Ristic and Dario Russo with narration by Shaun Micallef.

The eight-episode pod series, available now, will see the team “embark on a treasure hunt in the Bermuda Triangle, get cool and sexy at Dracula’s beach party, succumb to the dark secrets of the Congo jungle, go on legendary labours in the Greek islands, fall victim to bargain prices in a hellish Australian death-trap, go on the trail of a city squashing giant pussycat and get haunted by nightmares and nibbles in the spooky halls of Danger Manor.”

The show last aired in Australia in 2015 but was also carried internationally on Netflix.

Recent Audible comedy series include The Kurupt FM Podkast, which reunited the stars of the BBC’s BAFTA-winning People Just Do Nothing, and Locked Together, which reunites comedy duos including Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan.