‘Dan And Sam’ Feature Adaptation In Development At Universal

Deadline has confirmed that Universal is developing a feature take on Mark Watson and Oliver Harud’s 2015 graphic novel Dan and Sam from Picador publishing.

Japanese director Hikari, who helmed the Berlin Film Festival Audience Award winner 37 Seconds, will direct. The drama, which follows a young Japanese woman who suffers from cerebral palsy, was acquired by Netflix which streamed it earlier this year. Molly Smith Metzler will adapt the story about a prosperous London couple when Sam dies in Dan’s arms after an accident. Dan is granted a reprieve – Sam can return to him for one night of the year, every year, until he falls in love again. And though Dan knows that no one could ever take Sam’s place in his heart, he faces an impossible choice.

Metzler’s first script The Thing About Jellyfish was featured on the 2017 Black List. Her adaptation of Stephanie Land’s award-winning novel Maid was recently greenlit to series at Netflix, which she’ll create and showrun, as well as serve as EP with Margot Robbie and John Wells.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through his Uni-based Marc Platt Productions alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, who will produce through Automatik Entertainment. Automatik’s Rian Cahill will executive produce.