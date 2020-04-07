Damon Wayans Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Wayans, who starred for three seasons as Roger Murtaugh in the Fox series Lethal Weapon, has signed with APA.

Wayans served as writer and star of the acclaimed, Emmy-winning series, In Living Color, for three seasons where he created some of the show’s most iconic sketch characters, including Homey the Clown, Handiman and gay film critic Blaine from Men on Film. His writing for the series earned him two Emmy Award nominations.

Wayans also starred in, co-created and executive-produced the hit comedy series My Wife and Kids, which received numerous awards including the 2002 People’s Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy Series and Favorite Male Performer in a New Television Series. He also created, executive-produced and starred in the comedic sketch show, The Underground. Additional television credits include executive producing and starring in the half-hour Fox comedy Damon; the hour-long drama 413 Hope Street (nominated for a People’s Choice Award); and serving as executive producer on Waynehead, a Saturday morning animated cartoon that featured the voices of his siblings, Kim, Marlon and Shawn Wayans.

Wayan’s big screen credits include starring in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film Bamboozled; starring in and executive producing the indie feature, Harlem Aria; and starring in Major Payne, Blankman, and Mo Money, which he also wrote and executive produced. Other credits include The Great White Hype, Celtic Pride, The Last Boy Scout, Earth Girls are Easy, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Colors, Punchline, Hollywood Shuffle, Roxanne and Beverly Hills Cop.

Long considered one of the pre-eminent stage comics, Wayans began his career in 1982 touring the comedy club circuit. He went on to land a role as a featured player on Saturday Night Live before going on to star in his own critically acclaimed specials One Night Stand, The Last Stand, Still Standing, and WayOut.

Also a New York Times best-selling author, Wayans penned the 1999 book Bootleg, a humorous compilation of his observations on family, children, marriage and politics. His debut novel, Red Hats, was released in 2010.

Wayans continues to be repped by David B. Feldman at Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP.