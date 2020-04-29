‘D.L. Hughley Uncut’ Coming To Pluto TV Via Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network – Watch The Promo

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network is bringing comedian D.L. Hughley’s take on current affairs and pop culture D.L. Hughley Uncut to Pluto TV. The Peabody Award-winning stand-up will be joined by his longtime radio co-host, Jasmine Sander, in the 60-minute livestream format.

The weekly series premieres Friday on Pluto TV.

“Laugh Out Loud is one of the most dynamic and diverse brands in comedy and I couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with them,” said Hughley. “I can’t wait to get started and speak directly on the topics that matter most to our community without any filter or hesitation.”

Said Laugh Out Loud President Jeff Clanagan: “D.L.’s ability to balance humor and realness while taking on almost any topic no matter how controversial or challenging, makes him a great addition for LOL Network as we break new ground with our first live weekly series, Uncut.”

Hart and Laugh Out Loud signed a deal with NBCUniversal’s forthcoming Peacock streaming service in January.

Hughley won a Peabody for his 2012 Comedy Central docu-comedy special D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List. His book How Not to Get Shot and Other Advice from White People is a New York Times bestseller.

D.L. Hughley Uncut premieres at 8 p.m. ET Friday, with new live episodes each week.