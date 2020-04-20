CuriosityStream Tackles High School Football In ‘4th and Forever: Muck City’, Streamer’s First Original Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL stars Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes are among those featured in 4th and Forever: Muck City – a docuseries for CuriosityStream, the factual streamer set up by Discovery founder John Hendricks.

While the digital platform has previously commissioned original documentaries, it marks its first move into docuseries.

The digital platform, which has more than 13M subscribers, has ordered the eight-part series from Jupiter Entertainment, the Sky-owned producer of shows such as Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit and Oxygen’s Snapped.

The show, which launches on May 14, tells the story of football rivalry between two teams in the towns of Pahokee and Belle Glade, which are affectionately known as Muck City because of the dark, rich soil that fuels one of the largest sugarcane crops on the planet. Tucked in between Lake Okeechobee and Florida’s vast Everglades and less than an hour’s drive from the mansions of West Palm Beach, Muck City is home to the battle between neighboring Pahokee and Glades Central High Schools.

These two teams produce more professional football players per capita than anywhere else, including such stars as Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes, who both appear in the series, as well as Andre Waters, Rickey Jackson, Fred Taylor, Jimmy Spencer and Jessie Hester.

The series look at how the community comes together in order to help its youth succeed in the face of incredibly daunting challenges.

Filmed at both schools throughout the summer and fall of 2019, 4th and Forever: Muck City documents the hopeful days of training camp and the hard work of the regular season, to the high stakes of their head-to-head battle in the annual “Muck Bowl”. Favorite son Coach Demir “DJ” Boldin, brother of Anquan Boldin, returns home to coach his young Blue Devils of Pahokee, while former NFL wide receiver Jessie Hester takes a second crack at leading his Glades Central Raiders to a championship run.

More than a dozen other players, coaches, and their families are featured in the series, including Pahokee quarterback Mack Williams and defensive lineman Delonus “Scooter” Kabir, and Glades Central standouts Ja’vontae “Tank” Williams and Jim Davis.

4th and Forever: Muck City is exec produced by Jupiter Entertainment’s Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon, and David Madison. For CuriosityStream the executive producer is Clint Stinchcomb and the Head of Content is Rob Burk.

“The drama portrayed in Muck City is compelling and raw, and you will fall in love and root for these special young men, their coaches, families, and the community,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, CuriosityStream. “Muck City is the story of their dreams, hopes, and challenges and also highlights universal themes of opportunity and class, and even trust and betrayal. It’s great premium content to introduce viewers to CuriosityStream.”

You can watch the trailer here.