Cranked Up Films Lands Romany Malco-Helmed Comedy ‘Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison’ With Regina Hall

EXCLUSIVE: Cranked Up Films, the genre-centric label under Good Deed Entertainment, has secured the North American distribution rights to Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (f.k.a Prison Logic), a comedy written and directed by A Million Little Things star Romany Malco. Set to for an OnDemand release on July 10, the pic stars Malco, Regina Hall (Girls Trip, Little) and Tami Roman (Basketball Wives).

Based on a character from Malco’s YouTube channel, the comedy is about a self-proclaimed motivational speaker named Tijuana Jackson, who is newly released from prison and set on fulfilling his dream of becoming a world renowned Life Coach. Chasing a life changing opportunity, he violates his parole in the process. Facing more jail time and cut off from the only support system he’s ever had, TJ must master the art of achieving success through serving his community or fail miserably serving time.

Josh Etting and Brian Etting produced the project via their Garlin Pictures label with Will Packer Productions serving as executive producer.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Romany Malco and the entire filmmaking team on this film,” said Scott Donley, CEO of Cranked Up. “This film is a perfect fit for our Cranked Up brand and we cannot wait to share the motivational mind of Tijuana Jackson with audiences everywhere!”

Malco added, “We had to make this movie independently because no one in their right mind would get behind such an outrageously controversial character, and that says a lot about Cranked Up.”

“We believe Romany’s comedic voice is one that is very much needed now more than ever and we can’t wait to share Tijuana Jackson with everyone who is old enough to watch it,” remarked Josh Etting.

The deal was negotiated by Cranked Up’s Kristin Harris, VP of Acquisitions and Distribution, with Josh Etting and Brian Etting of Garlin Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.