‘That Thing You Do!’ Cast To Reunite For MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pay Tribute To Adam Schlesinger

All four members from the fictional band The Wonders from the 1996 movie That Thing You Do! will reunite for a livestream on Friday to help raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund and to pay tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the title song.

Tom Everett Scott, who played drummer Guy Patterson; Johnathon Schaech, who played lead singer Jimmy; Steve Zahn, who played guitarist Lenny; and Ethan Embry, who played bass player T.B. Player, will participate in the event, which will be streamed here. They will raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Zoom conversation will start at 4 PM ET/7 PM ET, and fans will be able to submit questions.

Schlesinger, 52, died on April 1 after contracting coronavirus. He co-founded Fountains of Wayne in 1995, and the band went on to release five studio albums, and he more recently was executive music producer for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for its four-year run.

Schaech and other participants tweeted out news of the reunion on Monday.

Join the band and special guests for a LIVE #ThatThingYouDo watch party in support of @MusiCares #CovidReliefFund this Friday, April 17 at 4pmPST/7pmEST @EmbryEthan @TomEScott Instagram

The director of the movie, Tom Hanks, contracted the coronavirus while on location in Australia. He has since recovered, and appeared last Saturday on a special social-distancing edition of Saturday Night Live. Organizers of Friday’s event said additional guests will be announced.