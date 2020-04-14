‘That Thing You Do!’ Cast To Reunite For MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pay Tribute To Adam Schlesinger

All four members from the fictional band The Wonders from the 1996 movie That Thing You Do! will reunite for a livestream on Friday to help raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund and to pay tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the title song.
Tom Everett Scott, who played drummer Guy Patterson; Johnathon Schaech, who played lead singer Jimmy; Steve Zahn, who played guitarist Lenny; and Ethan Embry, who played bass player T.B. Player, will participate in the event, which will be streamed here. They will raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The Zoom conversation will start at 4 PM ET/7 PM ET, and fans will be able to submit questions.
Schlesinger, 52, died on April 1 after contracting coronavirus. He co-founded Fountains of Wayne in 1995, and the band went on to release five studio albums, and he more recently was executive music producer for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for its four-year run.
Schaech and other participants tweeted out news of the reunion on Monday.
The director of the movie, Tom Hanks, contracted the coronavirus while on location in Australia. He has since recovered, and appeared last Saturday on a special social-distancing edition of Saturday Night Live. Organizers of Friday’s event said additional guests will be announced.
