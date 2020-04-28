Sean Hannity Fires Off Legal Threat To New York Times; Publication Says There Is “No Basis For Retraction Or Apology”

“Your attempt to single out and attack Mr. Hannity for his coronavirus coverage, when he was more responsible in his coverage that all of the foregoing individuals and media outlets, and your intentional disregard for the foregoing irresponsible Democratic Party politicians and Democratic Party-friendly media outlets, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC establishes clear bias on your part in connection with Mr. Hannity and the Stories,” Harder wrote.

Fox News has been the source of extensive criticism over the way that its opinion hosts and other on-air personalities initially treated the threat of the coronavirus. In early April, more than 70 journalism professors and working reporters, including a number from Columbia and Northwestern universities, signed an open letter to Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch and Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch warning of misinformation on the network.

“Fox News reporters have done some solid reporting. And the network has recently given some screen time to medical and public health professionals,” they wrote. “But Fox News does not clearly distinguish between the authority that should accrue to trained experts, on the one hand, and the authority viewers grant to pundits and politicians for reasons of ideological loyalty.”

They specifically cited Hannity’s “hoax” comment, writing that “such commentary encouraged President Trump to trivialize the threat and helped obstruct national, state, and local efforts to limit the coronavirus.”

Hannity later defended the comment, telling Newsweek, “It’s the same Democrats, media mob and liberal professors who are so lazy they won’t even look at what I’ve said about the virus. They just go with their narrative. I never called it a ‘hoax.'”

In the letter, the journalists also cited YouGov/Economist and Pew Research polls showing that Fox News viewers were much less likely than others to say they are worried about the coronavirus.

Fox News recently severed ties with Diamond And Silk, two Trump campaign surrogates who have advanced conspiracy theories surrounding the virus. They had a show that was licensed to Fox Nation, the network’s streaming platform. In late March, the network parted ways with Trish Regan, a Fox Business host who had done a segment on her show on March 9 titled “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam.”