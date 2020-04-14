Rita Wilson Talks About Her Coronavirus Experience, ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ Remix In ‘CBS This Morning’ Interview

Rita Wilson talked about her experience with the coronavirus on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, in one of her first interviews since she and husband recovered after weeks in quarantine.

Speaking to Gayle King, Wilson said that she first felt symptoms where she was “very tired. I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched, and then the fever started.” She said that she experienced “chills like I never had before,” as her temperature hit 102.

Doctors gave her chloroquine, the drug that President Donald Trump and others have touted as a treatment, although scientists warn that it still needs clinical trials to examine its effectiveness on coronavirus patients.

“I can only tell you that I don’t know if the drug worked or if it was just time for the fever to break,” Wilson said. “The fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. we don’t really know if it is helpful in this case.”

Wilson said that her husband “had milder symptoms. He did not have as high a fever. He did not lose his sense of taste or smell, but it still took us the same time to get through it.”

She said that they were exposed at the same time to someone with the virus. Of their other close contacts during that period, she said, “no one has tested positive.”

She said that the belief is that they are now immune, and they have been part of a study where they have donated blood. She said that they are “waiting to hear back to see if our antibodies will be helpful in creation of vaccine,” and if they can donate plasma.

During her time in quarantine, Wilson posted a video of her singing Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray, which she had learned for a role in Boy Genius, and it went viral. She has since recorded a remix with the group that will benefit the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.