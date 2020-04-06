New York Extends School, Non-Essential Business Closures To April 29, Andrew Cuomo Says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools and non-essential businesses are to be remained closed through April 29.

“Public health is our first concern,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo issued the New York State on PAUSE executive order last month, and it was effective on March 22. Large sectors of the economy — including Broadway theater, nightclubs and sporting venues — have been closed.

The Broadway League and various theatrical unions had initially set April 12 for re-opening, but that date has been in serious doubt for weeks. The League and the unions are expected to make an announcement by mid-week about a new hoped-for re-opening date.

Today, Cuomo said that he is increasing the maximum fine for those who are not practicing social distancing practices. They will now be $1,000, from $500.

At a press conference, Cuomo said that the total number of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and daily intubations are down, which he said were “all good signs and again would suggest a possible flattening of curve.” The number of new hospitalizations was 358 on Sunday, a drop from 574 on Saturday and 1,095 on Friday.

Still, he warned about getting over confident.

Plateau or not plateau, we have to extend the New York pause,” he said at a news conference today. “One of the reasons the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working. We have to continue the social distancing.”

New York, one of the hotspots for the coronavirus, now has 130,689 positive cases and 4,758 deaths.

The White House last week extended its social distancing guidelines to the end of April. So far, 42 states, including New York, have stay-at-home orders, in which residents are being told to stay home in most circumstances except for essential activities and to buy things like groceries and gas.

Greg Evans contributed to this report