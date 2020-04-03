Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Montreal’s annual Just for Laughs festival has been postponed as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. The 38th edition of the comedy confab now is set for September 29-October 11, pushed from its planned July 15-26 run.

More details will be revealed about the world’s biggest comedy fest during the summer, organizers said. The fest is evaluating various scenarios for the outdoor part of its festival, and a decision on that aspect is TBA.

Charles Décarie, president and CEO of the Just For Laughs Group, said in a statement today:

“We are energized by the ability of our teams to adapt to current conditions and present a festival redesigned in its form and content as early as the fall. If the situation permits, we will resume work in the interim and thus be able to play an important role in reviving the cultural sector, but also in the social healing that we all need.

“The teams in place at Just For Laughs worked hard to achieve this feat and look forward to offering Quebecers, and our International visitors the very best in comedy this fall. I would like to add that in doing so, they are also working to ensure that their colleagues return to the company as quickly as possible. So, we hope that our audiences will come in large numbers this Fall, and that together we can celebrate life that is resuming its course.”