Coronavirus In L.A. County: 25 More Deaths and 456 New Cases Confirmed In Past 24 Hours

The death toll from coronavirus continues to climb in Los Angeles County. Twenty five more people died in the past 24 hours, and another 456 cases were confirmed, local health officials said Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 265 and 8,873 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on its website.

These latest figures were released as residents across the county prepare for Easter Sunday amid the outbreak.

“As people of different faiths come together this weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness and distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the county’s health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “I want to thank all our faith leaders who are tending to the spiritual needs of their members and exercising creative ways to ensure fellowship from a physical distance. And I want to express my gratitude to all the people of L.A. County who are finding ways of observing their faith while staying safe at home.”