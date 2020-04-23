House Passes $484 Billion In Coronavirus Relief, Including Replenishment Of Small Business Loan Program

Photo by Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock (10622362a) Bust of President Abraham Lincoln is visible behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. as she arrives on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

The House on Tuesday overwhelming passed legislation on Thursday that will inject hundreds of billions more into a small business loan program.

The vote was 388 to 5 on the legislation, with a total price tag of $484 billion. The Senate passed the bill earlier this week, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill soon.

The biggest chunk of the money — $310 billion — will be devoted to replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program, in which small businesses can access loans that can be converted into grants if they maintain payrolls. The small business program that was included as part of the last relief package, the CARES Act, quickly ran through its initial $349 billion round of funding.

A number of entertainment and media businesses already have received the PPP loans, including Cinedigm Corp., which received a $2.15 million loan, and Emmis Communications, which received a $4.75 million loan.

Th legislation does not include a provision to specifically provide relief to a larger number of local media outlets including newspapers, radio and TV stations that have been hit hard from a plunge in advertising revenue. They would like a waiver from rules that prohibit local outlets from receiving small-business loans because they are part of larger chains that have more than 500 employees. Restaurant and hospitality chains got such a provision in the CARES Act, which passed late last month, although it has created some controversy when such brands as Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shake received the relief money.