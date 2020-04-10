How Hollywood Is Handling Coronavirus, As Told Through Social Media

With the entire industry stuck at home, its denizens are sharing their plights, pleas, paranoia and even some jokes on social media. Below are some of the more noteworthy posts

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on April 3 that she had contracted coronavirus. Since then, she’s been providing steady updates on her condition, even when it involves her “worst night so far.”

J.J. Abrams posted a heartfelt tribute to Star Wars castmember and dialect coach Andrew Jack, who died April 1 after contracting COVID-19.

Director Darren Aronofsky offered relief to beleaguered parents by recommending movies for kids of varying ages. His list includes The Killing and 12 Angry Men.

Warner Bros. TV has posted a series of stay-at-home tips, including this innovative home workout from 2 Broke Girls.

Related Story Apple And Google Partner On Mobile App That Traces COVID-19 Exposure

Actor Michael Rapaport showed off his “new pandemic proof” mask.

Imagine’s Brian Grazer shared a prayer and healthy meal tips for fellow quarantiners.

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is planning for the apocalypse with inspiration from the George Peppard-Jan-Michael Vincent genre classic, Damnation Alley.”

A megaphone-weilding Sarah Silverman combined the sober admonition to “wash your hands” with an evergreen reminder to “floss your teeth.” She followed with the medically-questionable alert that “death creeps in through the gums!”

And finally, Michael Bay posted a video of himself in the pool with his dogs Bumblebee and Nitro Zeus, while assuring his followers, “We will get through this.”