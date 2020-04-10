How Hollywood Is Handling Coronavirus, As Told Through Social Media

With the entire industry stuck at home, its denizens are sharing their plights, pleas, paranoia and even some jokes on social media. Below are some of the more noteworthy posts
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on April 3 that she had contracted coronavirus. Since then, she’s been providing steady updates on her condition, even when it involves her “worst night so far.”
View this post on Instagram
*We can do hard things.* I’m a gal who needs tangible progress. I can get the sh*t knocked out of me— but then little by little, I know that I will recover. The tricky thing with #covid19 is… you think you’re improving and then your body gives you the 🖕🏼. Last night turned out to be my worst so far — aches, chills, highest fever I’ve had. Tears. It wasn’t pretty. But I woke up this morning after a monster night sleep (the length of sleep I don’t think I’ve had since junior high school) feeling rested and at peace. My husband (who thus far has proven to be Superman) brought me our little routine of toast and tea — neither of which I can smell or taste — and I sat here solo just brimming with gratitude. This will all be over soon enough. I’ll go back to joining the rest of you in zoom calls and virtual work outs 💦 and wondering when this will all end and what the net effect of it all will be. (That teachers and nurses need a serious RAISE.) But in the meantime, this past week I have heard from THOUSANDS of you. And in my lowest moments with this thing, what would keep me from completely spinning out, would be reading notes and texts and comments from you. Growing up in the South… the thing my mom would always be yammering to us kids: BE KIND. Turns out — it’s been YOUR kindness to me that has been 100% the most overwhelming part of this experience. And I just want to say from the bottom of my heart: thank you. ♥️ #community #kindness #gratitude #effcovid19 #nyc
J.J. Abrams posted a heartfelt tribute to Star Wars castmember and dialect coach Andrew Jack, who died April 1 after contracting COVID-19.
Director Darren Aronofsky offered relief to beleaguered parents by recommending movies for kids of varying ages. His list includes The Killing and 12 Angry Men.
View this post on Instagram
starting a new #cinemaforkids discussion. here are some suggestions of great art that is engaging for all ages parents and kids. first up for kids aged 4-6 (all ages will enjoy but remember all kids are different. this is just a suggested age) is THE GENERAL by the master BUSTER KEATON. made in 1927 but with the pace and action sequences on par with present day movies. avail for rent on youtube. next for kids 5-8 (see the above disclaimer in ages) is WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY by MEL STUART director made in 1971. i know most of us are familiar with it but a great way to introduce kids to feature length movies and the genius of GENE WILDER. avail on amazon prime. now for slightly older kids 7-10 and even older is 12 ANGRY MEN by the great NYC filmmaker SYDNEY LUMET. this 1957 masterpiece is amazingly his debut picture. look for the incredible shot where the racist juror is isolated in a sealed room filled with 11 other men. avail on itunes. finally for the same age group as well as your teenagers is STANLEY KUBRIK’S early film THE KILLING. dialogue by JIM THOMPSON! this is a great multi layered heist film by the master of masters. avail to rent on youtube. enjoy and send feedback!
Warner Bros. TV has posted a series of stay-at-home tips, including this innovative home workout from 2 Broke Girls.
Related Story
Apple And Google Partner On Mobile App That Traces COVID-19 Exposure
Actor Michael Rapaport showed off his “new pandemic proof” mask.
Imagine’s Brian Grazer shared a prayer and healthy meal tips for fellow quarantiners.
Oscar-winner Taika Waititi is planning for the apocalypse with inspiration from the George Peppard-Jan-Michael Vincent genre classic, Damnation Alley.”
A megaphone-weilding Sarah Silverman combined the sober admonition to “wash your hands” with an evergreen reminder to “floss your teeth.” She followed with the medically-questionable alert that “death creeps in through the gums!”
And finally, Michael Bay posted a video of himself in the pool with his dogs Bumblebee and Nitro Zeus, while assuring his followers, “We will get through this.”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.