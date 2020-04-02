George Stephanopoulos Shares Update On Wife Ali Wentworth’s Coronavirus Diagonosis On ‘GMA’, Says He Feels Fine

Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos shared a video of his wife Ali Wentworth giving an update on her coronavirus diagnosis, in which she said that she has been experiencing what she called a “really, really horrible flu.”

Watch the video below.

Speaking to Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, Stephanopoulos said that he has been caring for her at their home while they have tried to quarantine the children.

“It’s been a rough couple of days,” he said. “She had the fever. She had the symptoms, but she was feeling a little bit better yesterday afternoon.”

Stephanopoulos, who has been co-anchoring the show from his home since Tuesday, said that he has felt fine, but doctors say that those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus should self-isolate for 14 days as if they have it too.

“We are basically acting to the outside world as if we have it,” he said. “We are staying inside the house. I am the only one who goes in and out. Someone had to take care of her. That’s me. So far I feel fine and I am not showing it.”

He said that has not shown any symptoms but “I wonder myself if I already had a mild version and just didn’t know it.”

In the video he shared, Wentworth quipped that “you know I am feverish if I am allowing myself to go on national television with no makeup on.”

She said that she first felt a tightness in her chest as she was walking they dog. She thought it might be related to a gym workout at first, but “it wasn’t until the fever started that I realized this can’t be a common summer cold.”

She has been taking Tylenol and chicken soup, and hot baths to relieve chills. She has also been checking her oxygen levels every few hours.

“Achy joints is a big thing. It feels like a really, really horrible flu,” she said.

Sending lots of love this morning to @AliEWentworth and @GStephanopoulos’ family! Ali shares experience with us after testing positive for COVID-19: “You know I’m feverish if I’m allowing myself on national television with no makeup on.” https://t.co/x5IwkW5sfQ pic.twitter.com/wBxAiEs33z — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 2, 2020

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent, said that Wentworth was showing “classic symptoms,” and that “everyone in household who has been exposed should presume they are infected.”

Stephanopoulos said that he has been taking some precautions, wearing gloves but not a mask as he cares for his wife and takes her temperature.

Wentworth first revealed her diagnosis on Wednesday on Instagram. The anchors of the show had been social distancing, with Robin Roberts starting to broadcast from her basement on March 25 as a precaution because of her preexisting conditions.