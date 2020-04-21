George Stephanopoulos Says He’s “Cleared” Coronavirus, Plans To Donate Plasma For Clinical Trial

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos said that he has “cleared” the coronavirus after he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

He also said that he has signed up for a clinical trial to donate his blood plasma.

He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks.”

An antibody test is screening to see if the body’s immune system has responded to the virus.

Stephanopoulos said last week that he tested positive for coronavirus, but did not have any symptoms. He has been caring for his wife, Ali Wentworth, who has been ill with the virus, and he has continued to appear on GMA from their home.

The New York Post featured a photo of Stephanopoulos on its cover on Tuesday, in which he was spotted on a walk in East Hampton.

Stephanopoulos is among a number of on-air news figures to test positive for the virus. CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Brooke Baldwin and Richard Quest have each said that they have COVID-19.