‘Good Morning America’ Anchor George Stephanopoulos Says He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos said that his test results came back positive for coronavirus, as he has been caring for his wife Ali Wentworth as she recovers from the virus.

But Stephanopoulos said that he has not shown any symptoms, as he continues to anchor the show from home.

“I also learned that my test came back positive for COVID, which is really no surprise given that I have been here for a couple of weeks,” he said on GMA on Monday. “But I am one of those I guess cases that are asymptomatic. I have never had a fever. Never had chills. Never had a headache. Never had a cough. Never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”

He also said that his wife is recovering well.

He told co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, “She is doing much much better. …She is going on her fifth day now with no fever which is a good sign. Slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day. So we are really happy about that.”

Wentworth revealed her diagnosis on April 1, and talked about her experience in a video that ran on the show. At the time, Stephanopoulos said that he “wonder myself if I already had a mild version and just didn’t know it.”