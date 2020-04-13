Coronavirus: France Lockdown To Lift May 11, But Cinemas Will Stay Closed & No Festivals Until Mid-July – Whither Cannes?

In a highly anticipated speech, French president Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation this evening, saying that in-home confinement spurred by the coronavirus crisis will be prolonged until May 11. Macron also noted that festivals and other events drawing large crowds will not be allowed to go forward until at least mid-July. That throws into further question the possibility of a delayed Cannes Film Festival which had originally been postponed as organizers were understood to be mulling a late June or early July start if the fest were to go forward. Under the restrictions Macron outlined tonight, that would no longer be possible. We have reached out to Cannes for an update and clarification.

As of May 11, many businesses are expected to re-open, with the aim to put a large part of the workforce back in action. However, all public gathering spaces including cinemas, restaurants, bars and boutiques will remain closed until further notice. Box office in France, which has taken the hardest hit of the European majors, was down 36% across the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

Related Story As Cannes Beats On Against The Current Of Coronavirus Cancellations, Some In The Industry Have More Patience Than Others

The country’s National Film Center, the CNC, had previously taken measures to relax a notoriously strict windows policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. A reduction from the traditional four-month delay between theatrical release and DVD or TVOD was granted for all titles that were already in cinemas on March 14, while movies whose release was set for after theaters closed have also been granted the option.

Among summer industry events in France to have already cancelled plans for this year are the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, both of which normally take place in June.

France has been under confinement for roughly a month. The original date given for the lift of the lockdown was April 15, but it had been widely expected the government would extend that by at least a few weeks as Macron did this evening in what was his fifth televised speech amid the crisis. France now has over 130K confirmed cases of coronavirus while the death toll stands at 14,967.

Other measures announced this evening include the re-opening of daycare centers and schools from May 11, however universities will remain shuttered. French borders will also be closed to non-European countries for an unspecified time.