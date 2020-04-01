Fox News, Facebook To Host Coronavirus Virtual Town Hall

Fox News and will host a town hall on Thursday on the coronavirus.

The event will feature coronavirus task force members Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, and it will be moderated by Martha MacCallum of The Story.

The event will originate from Fox News headquarters in New York, with guests appearing remotely and a “virtual audience.” Facebook shipped each audience member a “smart video” portal device to allow them to participate, with plans to ask experts questions about the pandemic. The device includes improved picture and sound.

Fox News hosted a town hall on March 24 with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the task force at the White House. Bill Hemmer was co-moderator at the White House, with Harris Faulkner in New York.

The sponsors of the event also are making a joint donation of $1 million to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The cable news networks have hosted a number of town halls during the coronavirus crisis. CNN has hosted a number of coronavirus town halls — the most recent being an event on Friday with Joe Biden — while broadcast networks have featured primetime specials. The networks also have covered, in varying degrees, the daily coronavirus press briefings at the White House.