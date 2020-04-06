Endeavor Content Launches Podcast Covering COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Making The Call’ With Dr. Zeke Emanuel & Dr. Jonathan Moreno

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content is launching the new weekly podcast this Wednesday, Making the Call, from world-class bioethicists Dr. Zeke Emanuel and Dr. Jonathan Moreno, which will focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the progress that has been made around the globe, and what needs to be done to quell the pandemic.

Endeavor Content

Dr. Zeke Emanuel is an oncologist, a bioethicist, a professor and vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania, and the architect of The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). He is the author and editor of 14 books, including Brothers Emanuel, Reinventing American Health Care, and the forthcoming Which Country has the World’s Best Health Care?. Emanuel also regularly contributes to the New York Times and MSNBC.

Dr. Jonathan Moreno has been called “the quietly most interesting bioethicist of our time” by the ​American Journal of Bioethics. He is a Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, of History and Sociology of Science, and of Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania.​ In 2018, the American Society for Bioethics and Humanities presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award. His most recent book is Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven but Nobody Wants to Die.

Making the Call will be a 30-40 minute weekly longform interview between the hosts – Emanuel and Moreno – and the people on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, discussing the medical ethics dilemmas unfolding in real time. Guests will include leading experts in public policy, bioethics, public health, and related subject areas. You can listen to the trailer here.

Emanuel and Moreno created Making the Call and are executive producing with Max Freedman. The managing producer is Jasmine Romero, with research help from Aaron Glickman. Mixing and engineering will be provided by Sam Bair.

Endeavor Content’s podcasts include Blackout, Dick Wolf’s Hunted, American Jihadi, WWE’s After the Bell, The Bellas and others available on all podcast platforms and Apple.