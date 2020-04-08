Donald Trump On Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ and Joe Exotic’s Appeal For A Pardon: “I’ll Take A Look”

President Donald Trump told reporters that he would “take a look” at the Netflix hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and star Joe Exotic’s appeal for a pardon.

Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, is at the center of the docuseries, and was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison on a number of convictions.

“I know nothing about it. He has 22 years for what? What did he do?” Trump asked the New York Post‘s Steven Nelson, who had queried the president about the series, which took off just as many Americans were beginning to practice social distancing and obeying stay at home orders.

“He allegedly hired someone to murder an animal rights activist but he said he didn’t do that,” Nelson answered.

Trump then asked Nelson whether he thought Exotic did it, but Nelson declined to weigh in, before the president then asked CNN’s Jim Acosta about it.

“I’ll take a look,” Trump said.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said on SiriusXM on Wednesday that Maldonado-Passage’s sentence was too aggressive and joked that he would even urge that he be freed.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January, after he was convicted of 17 charges of animal abuse and two of murder for hire.