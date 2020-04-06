Donald Trump, Joe Biden Chat About Coronavirus Crisis In Phone Call

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke in a phone call on Monday about the coronavirus crisis.

Their conversation was a rare moment of detente in the midst of a presidential campaign.

Biden “had suggestions. It doesn’t mean I agree with his suggestions,” Trump told reporters. He said that the call lasted about 15 minutes and it was a “very, very good talk. It was a warm talk,” but they agreed not to share details of what was said.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, wrote on Twitter, “VP Biden & President Trump had a good call. VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Admin. can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

VP Biden & President Trump had a good call. VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Admin. can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation. — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) April 6, 2020

In a campaign statement, Biden last week offered to speak to Trump about the coronavirus response, while the president said that he would “love to speak with him.”

But earlier on Monday, Trump tweeted a dig at Biden, who holds a substantial delegate lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

“Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period,” Trump wrote. “Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?”

As Trump has had the platform of nightly press conferences during the crisis, Biden has done media interviews and campaign events from his home in Wilmington, DL.