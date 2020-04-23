“That’s Not True”: ABC News’ Jon Karl Objects To Donald Trump’s Gripes About “Bad Reporting” On His Coronavirus Response

As President Donald Trump again griped that the media was too fixated on the negative in covering his administration’s response to the coronavirus — blaming it on “bad reporting” — ABC News’ chief White House correspondent had enough of it.

“That’s not true,” Karl said at the briefing. “That’s not true.”

Trump, as he has been apt to do at just about every briefing, complained that the news media was covering issues like testing as successes.

The exchange occurred just as Trump was telling reporters, “You people aren’t satisfied. So let’s say we had 350 million people in the United States. Let’s say you gave every one of those people a test. So you give 350 million people a test 10 times. The fake news media would say, ‘Where’s the 11th time? He didn’t do his job. Trump didn’t do his job.’ Because you have a lot of bad reporting out there. It is very sad.”

That’s when Karl interrupted Trump, objecting to that remark.

“You are one of the leaders of the bad reporting,” Trump said.

“That’s not true,” Karl said.

Karl, who is current president of the White House Correspondents Association, has long known the president, going back to the days when he was a reporter for the New York Post and Trump was still primarily known as a publicity friendly real estate developer.

The testing issue — a key consideration as governors weigh whether to reopen their economies — is an ongoing flashpoint at the briefings. As Trump consistency touts that the U.S. is leading all other countries in testing for the virus. According to the COVID tracking project, about 4.4 million tests have been performed.

But that figure is still a small sliver of the overall population. The Harvard Global Health Institute says that figure needs to be much greater — triple the rate it currently is running — to measure the extent of the spread of the virus.

Governors have been trying to expand their testing, but have said that they have been challenged by shortages of things like swabs necessary to perform them. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), earlier this week said the state had secured 500,000 test kits from South Korea.

As Trump characterized the efforts to scale up testing as unprecedented, some of the news networks tried to fact check or clarify via chyron. “Trump falsely says ‘we’re doing more testing than probably any of the governors even want,” read an MSNBC headline during the briefing.

The briefing started with Trump determined to highlight a story in The Washington Post on Tuesday in which Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that “There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through. And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Redfield was misquoted, and he made that claim again at the briefing. But Redfield said that he was “accurately quoted.” He even retweeted the story on Tuesday with no objections.

He said that he was trying to say not that a second wave of the virus would be worse in the fall, but that it could be more difficult and complicated because they would be dealing with the flu season at the same time.

“I didn’t say this was going to be worse. I said it was going to be more difficult,” Redfield said.

His dispute appeared to be more with the headline of the story: CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating.

Trump, though, has been concerned over administration figures painting dire scenarios, as he insists that the economy is poised to rebound once the crisis is passed. He’s been pushing back against the idea that there will be an even worse second wave of the virus — or even that there will be a second wave at all.

“We will not go through what we went through for the past two months,” he insisted.

Trump did challenge a more optimistic scenario of the virus, that of the governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp announced earlier this that businesses like hair salons, spas, gyms and other businesses will be allowed to reopen starting on Friday.

“I think it’s too soon,” Trump said. “But at the same time he must do what he thinks is right.”

About an hour before the briefing started, The New York Times reported that Dr. Rick Bright said that he was removed from a top post at the Department of Health and Human Services because he insisted on a robust study of a coronavirus treatment advanced by Trump as a potential “game changer.” The treatment, hydroxychloroquine, has not yet had clinical trials.

“I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” Bright said.

At the briefing, Trump said he didn’t know whether Bright was forced out of his post as director of HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. “I don’t know who he is,” Trump said.