Donald Trump Says Immigration Ban Will Last 60 Days, Won’t Apply To Those Seeking Temporary Stay

President Donald Trump said that he will issue an executive order that will restrict immigration for the next 60 days. It will apply to those seeking permanent residency but not to those entering the country on a temporary basis.

“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump told reporters at his daily briefing on Tuesday.

Trump announced his move to restrict immigration in a tweet Monday night. It left major questions of who it would cover and whether it would limit the flow of immigrants on work visas.

Trump said that the executive order was still being written and would likely be issued on Wednesday. He declined to say what sort of exemptions it could include.

He said that his concern was that Americans were “put first in line for jobs as America reopens.”

“We want to protect us workers and as we move forward we will become even more protective of them,” he said.

According to Bloomberg News, a draft of the order included exemptions for people seeking jobs in food production and the medical field, but certain workers on H1-B visas, including those in the technology sector, would have to provide new certifications.