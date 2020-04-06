FCC Says It Won’t Be “Arbiter” Of Whether Broadcasters Should Fact Check Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Press Briefings

The FCC rejected a petition to investigate how broadcasters are airing President Donald Trump’s statements about the coronavirus, as well as those made by on-air personalities including Rush Limbaugh.

In response to an emergency petition from public interest group Free Press, the agency said that it would act would “neither act as a roving arbiter of broadcasters’ editorial judgments nor discourage them from airing breaking news events involving government officials in the midst of the current global pandemic.”

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said that “the federal government will not—and never should—investigate broadcasters for their editorial judgments simply because a special interest group is angry at the views being expressed on the air as well as those expressing them. In short, we will not censor the news. Instead, consistent with the First Amendment, we leave it to broadcasters to determine for themselves how to cover this national emergency, including live events involving our nation’s leaders.”

In its petition, Free Press argued that Trump’s misstatements and misinformation about coronavirus have caused “substantial public harm.” They point to Trump’s statements about chloroquine phosphate as an effective treatment for the virus, even though one of his task force members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said that testing is still inconclusive.

“In terms of science, I don’t think we can definitively say it works,” Fauci said on Face the Nation on Sunday.