Donald Trump Trashes Chuck Schumer In Letter: “I Never Knew How Bad A Senator You Are”

As President Donald Trump was at Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing calling for lawmakers to get beyond partisanship, the White House released a letter he sent to Chuck Schumer trashing him as a senator.

“You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the ‘press,'” Trump wrote. “While you have stated that you don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.”

He added, “I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York, until I became President.”

He accused Schumer of spending too much time on the “impeachment hoax,” and said that he could have been “focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy.'”

Schumer, in a letter to the president, had called for Trump to appoint a senior military officer to fix supply chain problems, rather than rely on a “patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts” to combat the pandemic.

Trump, however, wrote that he had put Rear Admiral John Polowcyzyk, in charge of purchasing and distribution. He said that the Defense Production Act “has been consistently used by my team and me for the purchase of billions of dollars worth of equipment, medical supplies, ventilators and other related items.”

“We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus.”