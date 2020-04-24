Donald Trump Takes No Questions At Nightly Briefing In Wake Of Disinfectant Fallout

Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10624158z) President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s nightly coronavirus briefing on Friday was, well, brief.

As news coverage continued to focus on the fallout from his suggestion that disinfectant may be ingested into the human body as a coronavirus treatment, he made remarks and left the briefing room without taking any questions from reporters, as he has in almost all previous press conferences.

Instead of lasting two hours, Friday’s briefing lasted 21 minutes.

“It’s clear that they knew he shouldn’t be out there taking questions today, that they had to put this to bed,” said MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. “…They are clearly trying to do a cleanup here.”

Trump did take questions from reporters earlier in the say and claimed that his comments were sarcasm directed at reporters, but that wasn’t the way that they were taken. The Centers for Disease Control and the EPA issued advisories warning against the human ingestion of disinfectants, which are poisonous.

The news networks continued to carry Trump’s press conference live, even as some critics say that the disinfectant remarks are a perfect example of why they should be covered in other ways. CNN has been skipping portions of the briefing while interrupting for fact checking, while MSNBC has done some of the same.

But Todd defended the decision to carry the briefing shortly before it started.

“And I know what some of you might be thinking in this moment, why would we air the President live today after all of this?” he said. “Because we think that letting you see the President unfiltered in the moment, he’s the American he’s the elected president, especially during a national crisis like this one at this moment, is simply put, a very important thing for American citizens to see right now.”