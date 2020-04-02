Click to Skip Ad
Democratic National Convention Postponed Until August Because Of Coronavirus

The Democratic National Convention is being pushed back until August because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Milwaukee event said on Thursday.

“In light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will now be held the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, providing our team more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event,” they said.

“Ensuring the safety of the convention’s host community and all convention-goers has been—and always will remain—the top priority of the Democratic National Convention Committee. As we continue to monitor the unpredictable and unprecedented public health emergency, we remain in constant communication with the local, state, and federal officials responsible for protecting public health and security, and will continue to follow their guidance.”

More to come.

