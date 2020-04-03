CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Says She Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

UPDATE: CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said that she has tested positive to coronavirus.

She posted on Instagram on Friday that she is OK, but that she came down with “chills, aches, fever” on Thursday.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

Baldwin anchors CNN Newsroom from 2 PM ET to 4 PM ET weekdays. Anderson Cooper anchored at the 2 PM hour on Friday, while Baldwin wrote that she looked forward to being back on TV and “seeing you real soon.”

Earlier this week, one of her colleagues, Chris Cuomo, announced that he had tested positive, but he has continued to anchor Cuomo Prime Time from the basement of his home.

Baldwin added in her note, “I’m healthy…no underlying conditions…Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.”

A number of news personalities have begun anchoring from their homes, including those who are doing so because of some exposure to the virus or out of a sense of precaution. Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos has been doing the show from his home, where his wife Ali Wentworth is recovering after contracting the virus.

On Thursday, Baldwin interviewed Laura Garaboni, a passenger on the cruise ship Rotterdam who has been among the hundreds stranded off the Florida coast as officials try to determine what to do.