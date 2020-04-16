Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo, who has been in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, said that his wife Christina now has been diagnosed with the virus as well.

“Cristina now has COVID,” Cuomo said on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday. “She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart because it is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Cuomo revealed his wife’s diagnosis while speaking to his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Look, it is something we talked about when this first started. It is very for a person to quarantine in a home and other people not to get infected,” Andrew Cuomo said. He said that it can spread as simply as a family member passing dishes to an infected person without having close contact.

Since he revealed that he had coronavirus on March 31, Cuomo has continued to do his CNN show as well as a daily broadcast for SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel. He has been in quarantine in his basement, doing the shows remotely, whole his family has been living in another part of the house.

Earlier this week, George Stephanopoulos, the anchor of Good Morning America, revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, as he has been caring for his wife, Ali Wentworth, who tested positive earlier this month.