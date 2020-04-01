Coronavirus: List Of Canceled Or Postponed Hollywood & Media Events

Refresh for updates … As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, more events are being canceled or postponed and entertainment sites closed.

The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic over the COVID-19 virus, which has sickened 750,890 people in about 170 countries and territories, with 36,405 global deaths as of Tuesday, according to the WHO. As of Tuesday, the death toll in the U.S. is 2,860 (up from 2,405 on Monday), with the number of confirmed cases nationwide at 163,539 (up from 140,904 a day earlier), spanning all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest official numbers.

Here is a large but by no means comprehensive list of entertainment-related disruptions tied to COVID-19 fears, with the latest events impacting including the postponement of Justin Bieber’s latest tour, Scotland canceling its famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Wimbledon getting canceled for the first time since World War II.

TV PRODUCTION

FILM PRODUCTION

INDUSTRY EVENTS

Off-Broadway’s 35th Lucille Lortel Awards will be an online-only event on May 3. Nominations will be announced April 14.

The Peabody Awards ceremony set for June 18 has been postponed. No new date is set.

The 74th annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live June 7 on CBS, has been postponed. No new date is set.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that was set for May 2 in Cleveland is postponed to November 7.

VidCon 2020, the annual online video convention that was set for June 17-20 at the Anaheim Convention Center, has been canceled.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which had been scheduled for April 5, has postponed its 55th annual ceremony to September 16. It will air on CBS.

The Producers Guild of America has postponed it Produced By Conference set for June 6-7 in Los Angeles. No new date is set.

Popsugar has postponed its third annual Play/Ground event, which was set to run June 13-14. It plans to reschedule for the fall.

BMI has postponed its annual Pop Awards and Film & TV Visual Media Awards, both of which were scheduled for May. No new dates are set.

The 24th Webby Awards, set for May 11, is canceled.

Don Winslow has canceled his book tour for Broken.

The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which had been set for June 8 in Manhattan, is postponed.

The Eurovision Song Contest has canceled its 65th edition, which had been set for May 16 in Rotterdam.

The Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events through Sunday, May 10.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, set to air live on NBC from Las Vegas April 29, have been postponed.

The BAFTA TV Awards, set for March 26, have been postponed.

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards set for April 16 in Los Angeles is postponed; the New York edition on March 19 already had been canceled.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has postponed the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards (April 28) and 71st annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards dinner (April 19). Both will be rescheduled.

The 49th annual Juno Awards, Canada’s music prizes that were to be handed out March 15, is canceled.

WonderCon, which had been set for April 10-12 in Anaheim, is postponed. No new date was announced.

The 2020 Personal Managers Interchange conference and Personal Managers Hall of Fame induction ceremonies have been postponed from May until the fall.

The New York premiere of Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections set for March 19 is canceled.

The fourth ScreenCraft Writers Summit has been postponed to April 23-26, 2021, in Chicago.

Twitter and YouTube have canceled planned live events for advertisers at the 2020 NewFronts, which are scheduled to run March April 27-May 6, opting for live-streamed presentations. Organizer IAB is recommending streaming for all participants.

The AFI Directing Workshop for Women Class of 2020 Showcase set for March 11 is canceled. The films can be viewed here.

HBO’s annual live benefit Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs hosted by Jon Stewart and scheduled for April 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York has been postponed to a later date

The David Di Donatello Awards, Italy’s version of the Oscars, has postponed its annual ceremony in Rome from April 3 to May 8.

The 25th annual Los Angeles Festival of Books, originally set for April 18-19 at USC, has been rescheduled to October 3-4.

The annual white-tie Gridiron Club dinner, sponsored by Washington D.C.’s oldest journalism group, canceled its 2020 edition scheduled for March 14.

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London on March 17 at Grosvenor House Hotel will be held behind closed doors, with only nominees and RTS representatives allowed to attend.

Quibi has canceled its launch party that was scheduled for April 5 in Culver City, CA, one day before the mobile platform goes live. The app launch remains set for April 6.

A+E Networks canceled its live Upfront event scheduled for March 25 and will hold virtual upfront presentations starting the week of March 23.

Comcast’s FreeWheel has canceled its scheduled March 12 Upfront presentation in New York. Fox News pulled out of its Upfronts presentation scheduled for March 24.

Fox Entertainment has canceled its program development presentations, which had been scheduled in New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles for the last week of March.

Disney canceled its European press launch for Disney+ in London, which was scheduled for March 5. The event at the Exhibition London event space to “celebrate the European launch of Disney+” was expected to include “exclusive” presentations from key executives and creative heads, along with several special guests.

The London Book Fair, one of the world’s biggest international literary events, has been canceled. The event was scheduled for March 10-12. Around 25,000 publishers, authors and agents from around the world were expected.

FESTIVALS

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, along with the city’s annual International Festival, Jazz and Blues Festival, Book Festival and Military Tattoo, have been canceled.

Frameline44, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, has been postponed from June 18-20 until a TBA date in the fall.

The Overlook Film Festival, the annual horror fest that had been scheduled for May 28-31 in New Orleans, has been postponed.

The sixth Mammoth Lakes Film Festival has been postponed from May 21-24 to September 16-20.

The 30th edition of Inside Out, Canada’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival originally set to run May 21-31 in Toronto, has postponed its dates to October 1-11.

The Sundance Institute has postponed its annual Sundance London and Sundance Hong King film festivals and “reimagine” the 58 live programs planned through August including its summer labs in Utah.

The sixth Greenwich International Film Festival, set for April 29-May 3 has canceled all physical events, and the rebranded Virtual Greenwich International Film Festival now is set for May 1-3.

The 24th American Black Film Festival, originally scheduled for June 17-21 in Miami, has been postponed to October 21-25.

The California Film Institute’s DocLands Documentary Film Festival, scheduled for April 30-May 3, has been postponed.

The Banff World Media Festival, the annual international TV event set to run June 14-17 in Alberta, Canada, has been canceled.

The Provincetown International Film Festival, scheduled for June 17-21, is canceled.

The 73rd Cannes Film Festival, set for May 12-23, has been postponed. Organizers said, “Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.”

The 2020 Nantucket Film Festival, set for June 23-29, has been postponed until later in the summer.

The 46th Seattle International Film Festival, set for May 14-June 7, is canceled.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival, the UK’s oldest festival, has postponed its 74th edition scheduled for June 17-28. It said it hopes it can stage some elements of the event at a later date.

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity has been postponed from June 22-26 to October 26-30.

The 2020 Sydney Film Festival, due to run June 3-14, is canceled.

The 50th edition of the Glastonbury music festival, due to run June 24-28, is canceled.

The 18th annual Golden State Film Festival will be online-only, and all of its physical events are canceled.

The 21st annual Newport Beach Film Festival, set for April 23-30, has been postponed.

The fifth annual Doc10 Film Festival, scheduled for April 16-19 in Chicago, has been postponed until summer.

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival ended its seventh edition prematurely March 12 after six days of operations.

The DTLA Film Festival has postponed its 12th edition set for this year.

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, set to run March 18-29, has been canceled.

The San Francisco International Film Festival, planned for April 8-21, has been canceled.

The Garden State Film Festival, set for March 25-29 in Asbury Park, NJ, has been changed to online-only.

The Sonoma International Film Festival, due to take place March 25-29 in Sonoma, CA, is canceled.

The Canadian Film Fest, set for March 24-28, is canceled.

The 22nd annual Ebertfest, set April 14-17 in Champaign, IL, is canceled.

The ninth annual Sun Valley Film Festival, set for March 18-22 in Idaho, is canceled.

The 19th annual Tribeca Film Festival, set for April 15-26 in Manhattan, is postponed.

The 11th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, set for April 16-19 in Hollywood, is canceled but has set up a “Special Home Edition” for the same dates.

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, set for April 1-5, is postponed.

The second annual French Riviera Film Festival has been rescheduled to June 8-9 in Santa Monica and Brentwood.

The 20th annual Beverly Hills Film Festival, set to run April 1-5, is postponed until further notice.

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and sister event the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, both taking place in the desert of Indio, CA have been postponed. Coachella moved its dates from April 10-12 and April 17-19 to October 9-11 and October 16-18, and Stagecoach moved from April 24-26 to October 23-25

The Prague International Film Festival has moved off its March 19-27 dates to an undetermined slot in 2020

SXSW, the film, music and tech festival that runs March 13-22 in Austin, is canceled

The Geena Davis-cofounded Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas has moved its 2020 dates from April 29-May 2 to August 5-8

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, originally set to run March 12-21 in Jeddah, is canceled. Organizers said the event will be rescheduled

The 22nd annual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival planned for March 5-15 in Greece is postponed, with organizers eyeing dates in late May or early June

In Switzerland, the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, set for March 6-15 in Geneva, and Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne (Think Cinema Lausanne), set for March 4-8, were both canceled.

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami is canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus. The 21-year-old electronic music festival was scheduled from March 20-22.

MOVIE THEATERS

Cinemark is closing all 345 of its theaters on March 18.

AMC Theatres are closed for at least six to 12 weeks as of March 17.

Cineworld and Odeon have closed all of their UK and Ireland theaters “until further notice.”

Alamo Drafthouse has closed all of its corporate-owned sites and all but one franchised-owned location (in Winchester, WVa).

Cineplex Odeon has closed all 165 of its locations until at least April 5.

Landmark Theatres closed all 49 of its theaters in 27 markets as of March 16 at midnight.

Regal Cinemas is shutting down all U.S. locations starting March 17 until further notice.

All cinemas in France, Italy, Czech Republic, Iran, Poland, India, Lebanon, Norway, Denmark, Greece and Kuwait are closed.

Palace Cinemas is shutting its 20 venues on March 19 until further notice.

American Cinematheque has suspended all screenings and public events at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

CONFERENCES

CineEurope, originally scheduled for June 22-25 in Barcelona, Spain, has been moved to August 3-6.

NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas, set for April 18-22, is doing virtual and will not be rescheduled. The National Association of Broadcasters now on “enhancing” its NAB Show New York that’s set for October 16-17.

Cannes Lions has postponed its 2020 edition from June to October 26-30.

CinemaCon, the annual exhibitor conference set to run March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, is canceled.

E3, the annual computer and video game conference, canceled its 2020 edition set for June 11 in Los Angeles.

Series Mania, the annual TV festival in Lille, France, is canceled.

MIPTV, the annual international TV conference and market set for March 30-April 2 in Cannes, is canceled. All events surrounding MipTV — including Mip Formats and Mip Doc — were also canceled. The Cannesseries event, originally scheduled to run parallel to MipTV, was moved to October 9-14 alongside MIPCOM.

The annual Google I/O developers conference, set for May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, is canceled. Google said guests who purchased tickets will receive a full refund by March 13 and those who registered will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.

The Doha Film Institute canceled the 2020 edition of Qumra, an event in which international directors are invited to speak to Arab filmmakers. Claire Denis and James Gray had been set to attend this year’s edition, which had been planned for March 20-25.

The Milken Institute Global Conference announced that the event, scheduled to take place in Beverly Hills in early May, has been rescheduled to July 7-10 at a venue to be announced. The annual gathering brings together leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy and academia from around the world.

The annual Game Developers Conference, scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco, is postponed, with plans to organize an event this summer.

Facebook’s F8 Developers Conference: In-person component set for May 5-6 in San Jose, CA canceled; will focus instead on “locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.”

Hong Kong Filmart: Asia’s most significant film market was postponed from late March to August 27-29, 2020.

The 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona scheduled for February 24-27 was canceled.

SPORTS

The Wimbledon tennis championships in London, scheduled to begin June 29, have been canceled. The Grand Slam tournament will resume with next year’s edition, set for June 28-July 11, 2021.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled for July 24-August 9, has been postponed to July 23-August 8, 2021. The Olympics never had been rescheduled in peacetime.

The French Open tennis tournament has been postponed from May to September.

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May 2 to September 5.

The Euro 2020 soccer tournament has been postponed until 2021.

WWE has moved its WrestleMania 36 event out of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, to a practice facility in Orlando and will go on as a pay-per-view event without a live audience.

UFC has postponed its UFC Fight Nights set for March 21, March 28 adn April 11 but said its high-profile bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov remains scheduled for April 18.

Major League Baseball has expanded the delay of its opening day, which was to have begun March 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred said on March 16 that the date, already pushed back two weeks, will be delayed further in accordance with CDC guidelines restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The UK’s Premier League has suspended its season until April 3, and UEFA has called off the next set of matches in its Champions League and Europa League that were set for March 17-18.

The PGA Tour has postponed all of its golf events, including the Masters and the Players Championship, through at least April 12.

The XFL has canceled the rest of its inaugural regular season.

The 124th running of the Boston Marathon has moved from April 20 to September 14.

The NCAA has canceled all its national championships, including its marquee men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

The NHL has suspended its season.

Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days.

The annual Long Beach Grand Prix, set for April 17-19, is canceled.

Spain top soccer league, La Liga, has suspended play for at least two weeks after a Real Madrid player was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the entire team was quarantined.

The NBA has suspended its season, following Wednesday night’s games after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

Italy‘s pro soccer league Serie A has halted play completely mid-season per a decree by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 9. The Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in the country, said the stoppage is through at least April 3.

The BNP Paribas Open pro tennis tournament, set for March 9-22 in Indian Wells, CA, is canceled.

France’s top soccer league Ligue 1 has moved to play games either in empty stadiums or with only 1,000 fans until April 15 as mandated by the government’s call to limit public gatherings to 1,000 people or less. French club Paris Saint-Germain’s home Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund will be played at an empty Parc des Princes in Paris.

Formula One has canceled the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, scheduled for March 13-15, has been postponed to March 2021

RELEASE DATES

The theatrical releases of Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb, Well Go USA’s Cut Throat City, Strand Releasing’s The Artist’s Wife. Searchlight’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and Antlers have been postponed.

Mangurama/Abramorama has scrapped the theatrical run of its documentary Dosed, which now will get a VOD-only release on March 20. The companies said 10% from every purchase of the film going to coronavirus disaster relief, which will be matched by Facebook.

Vertical Entertainment has postponed the theatrical release of Human Capital has and instead will release it March 20 on VOD. The film hit go to theaters at an unspecified later date.

Lightyear Entertainment has canceled the theatrical release of The Etruscan Smile and instead will offer it June 16 on VOD and Blu-ray.

Quentin Dupiex has postponed the theatrical release of Deerskin and will make a decision about its digital and/or theatrical release in the future.

Elevation Pictures has canceled the theatrical run of The Grizzlies and opted not to offer a digital release.

Bleecker Street has shifted the theatrical release of Dream Horse and Military Wives to May.

Lionsgate will make its romantic drama I Still Believe, which hit theaters March 12, available on VOD on March 27.

Universal has postponed the July 3 theatrical release of Minions: The Rise of Gru. No new date is set.

Lionsgate has delayed the releases of Antebellum, Run and Spiral. New dates have not been set.

Disney has postponed the planned May 1 release of Black Widow. A new date has not been set.

Gravitas Ventures has canceled the theatrical release of Bad Therapy and set a VOD release date for April 17.

Roadside Attractions has delayed the planned April 17 release of The Secret: Dare to Dream starring Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. No new date was announced.

The Imax release of documentary Beastie Boys Story set for April 3 has been postponed. Its April 24 streaming debut on Apple TV+ remains in place.

Disney has postponed the release of three of its films: Mulan (March 27), 20th Century Studios/Marvel’s New Mutants (April 3) and Searchlight’s horror pic Antlers (April 17). No new dates have new announced.

Universal’s F9 has moved from its May 22 global day-and-date launch to April 9, 2021.

The release of Paramount’s A Quiet Place II has been delayed. No new date was announced.

Sony has shifted the global launch of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway to August 7. It had been set to premiere overseas later in March and in the U.S. release to April 3.

Magnolia Pictures is moving the theatrical release of its gerrymandering documentary Slay the Dragon from March 13 to April 3 in theaters and digital.

MGM, Eon and Universal postponed the global release dates of their James Bond movie No Time to Die from April 2 in the UK and internationally and its April 10 U.S. Easter weekend day-and-date release to November 25.

Brainstorm Media has canceled the theatrical release of Working Man and instead will release it May 5 on VOD.

Full Moon Films has canceled the March 27 theatrical release of Deborah Kampmeier’s Tape and now will release it March 26 on VOD.

THEME PARKS/MUSEUMS

The Walt Disney World parks in Orlando have closed through March 31. Its resort hotels will be shut on March 20.

All Six Flags parks, including Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA, are closing until at least March 31.

Universal Studios Hollywood will close March 14 through at least March 28. Universal CityWalk remains open for now.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim will close March 14 through March 31. Disney Cruises also has halted.

SeaWorld San Diego will be closed from March 16 until at least March 31.

Shanghai Disney Resort closed Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, on January 25. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are closing from February 29-March 15, operator The Oriental Land Co. confirmed

Universal Studios Japan will be closed until at least March 22.

In Los Angeles, the L.A. County Museum of Art, the Broad Museum, the Getty Center, Getty Villa, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum and the William S. Hart Museumare closing until further notice.

The Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro, CA, is closed until at least March 28

In New York, the Museum of Modern Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s three locations, American Museum of Natural History, the Guggenheim, Brooklyn Museum, Bronx Museum of the Arts, Museum of the City of New York, the Jewish Museum and American Folk Art Museum in New York are closed.

Brooklyn Academy of Music and BAM Rose Cinemas have suspended all live and film events until further notice.

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas has closed until further notice.

CONCERTS

Justin Bieber is postponing all currently set 2020 dates for The Changes Tour, with tickets to be honored when dates are rescheduled.

Eagles have postponed their Hotel California Tour dates in Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and St. Paul, MN, for September 18-October 25.

Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show has been postponed from April 18 to October 5 at the Manhattan venue.

Summerfest Milwaukee has been postponed from June 24-July 5 until Septembver 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.

Metallice has postponed its six South America tour dates that were to begin April 15 in Chile to April 27 in Brazil.

The 2020 Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple music festivals have been canceled, and the Louder Than Life fest in Louisville, KY, has been postponed to September 17-20.

Tesla has postponed its April 10-May 1 dates in North American until the fall.

The 50th Glastonbury Festival has been canceled. It was set for June 24-28 in Somerset, England.

The Rolling Stones have postponed their North American stadium tour that was set to kick off May 8 in San Diego and run through July 5 in Atlanta. No new dates have been announced.

ZZ Top has postponed its residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas that was set for Match 20-28.

Guns N’ Roses has rescheduled 10 dates set in March and April on its tour of South and Central America. The shows now are set for November 8-December 6.

Elton John has postponed a portion of North American dates (March 26-May 2) on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to next year. The May 22-July 8 performances remain as scheduled.

Foo Fighters have delayed the start of their Van Your 2020, rescheduling the first three dates in mid-April for early December. New dates for the other seven announced shows on their jaunt are TBA.

The Who has postpone its tour of the UK and Ireland that was set for March 16-April. New dates are TBA.

Among countless regional and national cancellations and postponements, Live Nation and AEG have teamed with CAA, WME, Paradigm, and UTA to created a global task force, which reportedly has recommended canceling all tours.

Country singer Kenny Chesney has postponed the start of his Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which now will start April 18 in Dallas.

The Comedy Store in West Hollywood has suspended all performances through March 31. The Laugh Factory in Hollywood i eliminating some shows and limited its audience sizes to 200 for others.

Hard rock band Rage Against the Machine has postponed the first leg of its reunion tour, which was set for March 26-May 20. Its July and August dates are not affected.

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville has postponed all shows from March 13-April 4.

Third Eye Blind has rescheduled its U.S. tour, which now will resume May 31 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Sturgill Simpson has canceled or rescheduled multiple shows on his A Good Look’n Tour, which will resume April 20 in Omaha, NE.

Flogging Molly has postponed its annual run of shows timed to St. Patrick’s Day from March 12-17.

Kiss and David Lee Roth have postponed the last three dates on the current leg of their tour until early October.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has rescheduled its March tours dates.

Maluma has postponed his 11:11 shows in Europe.

New York’s Carnegie Hall has canceled all events through May 10.

Billy Joel‘s shows set for March 19, April 10 and May 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York have been postponed to September 26, October 11 and November 13, respectively.

Santana has canceled the European leg of its Miraculous World Tour, which was set for 13 countries from March 14-April 5

Zac Brown Band has postponed the spring leg of its The Owl Tour, which was set to kick off on March 12. No new dates were announced.

Dan + Shay have rescheduled the spring leg of their The (Arena) Tour for summer for fall, with new dates running from July 30-October 31.

Carol Burnett: Laughter & Reflection, a Q&A session scheduled for March 14 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, has been postponed until October 10.

Pearl Jam has postponed the scheduled 17-date first leg of its PJ/Gigaton tour, with current tickets to be honored on the new dates to be determined. The rock band was scheduled to kick off its North American dates March 18 in Toronto; its next date as of now is June 23 in Frankfurt, Germany.

BTS canceled April dates in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea, as have other K-pop groups NCT, GOT7 and Winner

Green Day postponed March dates in Asia (Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong) for its current Hella Mega Tour.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles has canceled or postponed all events through May 31.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has canceled all concerts through the end of its season in May.

Korea Times Music Festival‘s April 25 date at the Hollywood Bowl is postponed

Buckcherry has postponed its March 20, March 21 and March 27 shows at the The Rose in Pasadena, the Canyon Santa Clarita and The Canyon Montclair, respectively. No new dates were announced.

Aaron Neville‘s concerts set for March 13 at the Rose in Pasadena and March 14 at the Canyon Agoura, have been rescheduled for September 12 at the Canyon Montclair and Spetember 11 at the Canyon, respectively.

Sinbad has postponed his March 13 show at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

LIVE THEATER

The upcoming Broadway runs of Caroline, or Change and Birthday Candles have been delayed until the fall. Both had been slated to open in April.

Lincoln Center Theater has postponed the Broadway debut of Flying Over Sunset until the fall.

The Broadway revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has been canceled.

The Broadway production of Martin McDonagh’s new comedy Hangmen will not resume performances when the coronavirus shutdown is lifted

The UK production of Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming at The Old Vic in London has canceled the remainder of its run, which was to end March 28.

Broadway is going dark, effective March 12. All 31 productions will shut down through April 12, and eight shows set to begin previews over the next month will be postponed.

The Groundlings has said on March 12 it is canceling all shows scheduled through March 31 at its West Hollywood theater.

All public performances at Lincoln Center have been canceled at least through March.. That includes the Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway production Flying Over Sunset, the Off Broadway production of Intimate Apparel, Film at Lincoln Center, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera.

The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., has canceled all public performances from March 13-31.

The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood has suspended its Hamilton performances set for Thursday through March 31.

Elsewhere in the Los Angeles area, performances of The SpongeBob Musical at the Dolby Theatre from Match 24-31 have been cenceled. Center Theatre Group has scrubbed performances of The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes and Block Party at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre. The Music Center has canceled all performances at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall, including the REDCAT theater. LA Opera has canceled Saturday’s performance of Roberto Devereux. Cal State Northridge has canceled all performances at The Soraya from March 12 through April 17. The Pasadena Conservatory of Music has canceled all performances through April 5.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella: The world premiere production of Lloyd Webber’s new musical, originally set to begin performances on August 28 at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre, has been postponed, and will now preview on October 9, with opening night October 28.