CNN’s Brooke Baldwin “Virus Free” In “Brain Tickler” COVID-19 Test

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin said that her latest coronavirus test came back negative, meaning that she is “virus free” and can return to work on Monday.

Baldwin has chronicled her experience with the virus on Instagram and CNN.com since testing positive earlier this month. That has kept her from anchoring the 1 PM to 3PM ET slot since then, with other CNN figures like Anderson Cooper filling in.

In an Instagram post Baldwin wrote, “UPDATE — My 🦠 test just came back negative. I am virus free! I would like to DO SOME GOOD as a result of this: ideally donate my🩸plasma to those who are very sick. And in order to do that, I need an antibody test. And to get an antibody test, I needed a negative #COVID19 result. So… there ya go. Thank you again to the docs and the nurses on the frontlines doing the real work. (And if you watch this video… they call the coronavirus test a “brain tickler” for a reason.)”

The video, below, shows her going through the uncomfortable procedure of getting a test.

Other CNN on-air figure Chris Cuomo and Richard Quest also are recovering after testing positive for the virus. In a CNN.com post, Baldwin wrote that in recovering from the virus, “Some days crawled by tortuously slowly, while others disappeared unaccounted for in my memory, lost in the wash of emotion, sleep, and illness.”