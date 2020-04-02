Coronavirus: BBC Star Presenter Gary Lineker Donates Two Months’ Salary To The Red Cross

Gary Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid star, is to donate two months’ salary to charity The British Red Cross to help boost the battle against coronavirus.

The Match Of The Day presenter and former soccer star revealed the gesture during an interview on BBC Radio 4 and then on Twitter, saying, “Decided to donate a couple of months’ salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis. Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do this. If you’d like to join in, it’d be greatly appreciated.”

Lineker, who has been the broadcaster’s highest-earner two years in a row, was speaking on radio this afternoon about a brewing controversy over UK soccer clubs’ handling of the coronavirus crisis in relation to staff and player pay.

Some Premier League clubs have yet to announce significant pay reductions for wealthy players and executives but have announced that they will be tapping into government funding to furlough lower-paid staff.

It’s not criminal. Fact is players are not training together so meetings would take rime to organise. I’m positive most of them will want to do something to help but don’t know how, or worry about treading a lonely path. Let’s give them a chance to act before we all weigh in. https://t.co/vbV216AMBv — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 2, 2020

Match of the Day host Lineker was paid £1.75M in 2018. He was said to be “in negotiations” over his salary at the end of 2019 and there were widespread reports that he would take a pay cut.