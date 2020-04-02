Click to Skip Ad
Coronavirus: BBC Star Presenter Gary Lineker Donates Two Months’ Salary To The Red Cross

Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker Shutterstock

Gary Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid star, is to donate two months’ salary to charity The British Red Cross to help boost the battle against coronavirus.

The Match Of The Day presenter and former soccer star revealed the gesture during an interview on BBC Radio 4 and then on Twitter, saying, “Decided to donate a couple of months’ salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis. Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do this. If you’d like to join in, it’d be greatly appreciated.”

Lineker, who has been the broadcaster’s highest-earner two years in a row, was speaking on radio this afternoon about a brewing controversy over UK soccer clubs’ handling of the coronavirus crisis in relation to staff and player pay.

Some Premier League clubs have yet to announce significant pay reductions for wealthy players and executives but have announced that they will be tapping into government funding to furlough lower-paid staff.

Match of the Day host Lineker was paid £1.75M in 2018. He was said to be “in negotiations” over his salary at the end of 2019 and there were widespread reports that he would take a pay cut.

