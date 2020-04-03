Coronavirus: Ambassador Theatre Group Extends Closures Until May 31

The UK’s Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that it is extending its suspension of London stage performances until May 31.

Shows that are on hiatus at the group’s West End theatres include The Seagull, Uncle Vanya, The Lion King, 9 to 5, Pretty Woman, and Wicked.

ATG released the following statement on its website:

Due to the on-going Covid-19 crisis, we are sorry to inform you that all performances at Ambassador Theater Group venues across the UK have been suspended until Sunday 31 May and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

We will be contacting all affected customers next week to either help you exchange to a new performance of your choice or to send you a full credit voucher for your booking, including any fees. Our customer service team will be in touch next week. As you can imagine, we are processing a large number of bookings, so please bear with us during this busy period.