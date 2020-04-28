Connie Britton Returning To ‘9-1-1’ For Two-Part Season 3 Finale – Watch The Promo

Connie Britton’s Abby Clark character finally is returning to 9-1-1 in the series two-part season finale that will air over the next two Mondays, May 4 and May 11. Watch the promo above.

Britton played the 911 operator in the Ryan Murphy-co-created drama’s first season; she had a one-year deal. Jennifer Love Hewitt took over as 911 operator Maddie Kendall in season 2.

For quite some time 9-1-1 co-creator Tim Minear has said at the last couple of TCAs that Britton would definitely return to the sky, as Abby’s story was never closed. “The front door, back door and side door are always open for her to return,” he said at the 2018 summer TCA tour.

Abby left for Ireland at the end of Season 1, leaving unfinished business behind in regard to her relationship with firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark). Since then, Buck has been trying to figure out who he is without Abby and has forged a deeper friendship with Eddie (Ryan Guzman). The duo saves a woman from a burning building in tonight’s episode.

“Eddie doesn’t know anything about Abby as far as what had happened and firsthand perspective, but he has heard a lot through Buck and he has heard a lot through the other family members of the 118,” Guzman told Deadline sister site HollywoodLife today. “So when Abby ends up showing up, I think there’s a level of… Oh, sh*t. Do I need to help Buck out? What is he going through?”

9-1-1 and its freshman spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star were renewed by Fox two weeks ago.