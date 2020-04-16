Concordia Studio Hires Yasmin Hormozi And Patrick Callan As VPs Of Narrative Film And TV

As Concordia Studio continues to grow, they have hired on Yasmin Hormozi and Patrick Callan as Vice Presidents of narrative film and television.

The company was founded by Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King alongside Laurene Powell Jobs and Emerson Collective. It launched at Sundance with the premiere of four films: Boy State (directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine), Time (directed by Garrett Bradley), A Thousand Cuts (directed by Ramona S. Diaz) and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets (directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross). Concordia also produced and financed Laura Nix’s Oscar-nominated Walk Run Cha-Cha.

“Yasmin and Patrick each bring unique experiences and perspectives to Concordia, but they are alike in their talent for discovering powerful and surprising stories, their unwavering support for ambitious filmmakers, and their belief in the potential for film to shape culture for the better,” said King, Concordia Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Narrative. “It’s a challenging time for our world and our business, but we feel lucky that Patrick and Yasmin have joined the company now when we are able to keep working and building our slate of new projects together.”

Hormozi served as Director of Narrative Film at Participant where she helped build the company’s scripted film slate. He worked on Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters as well as Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex. Prior to Participant, Yasmin kicked off her career as Story Editor at OddLot Entertainment.

“It’s a great joy to join Concordia’s thriving creative team under the leadership of Jonathan and Davis, both of whose reputations and commitment to filmmaking I’ve long admired,” said Hormozi. “It is an incredible time to be part of a company that values the power and potential of impactful narratives and visionary filmmakers.”

Patrick Callan recently worked as a TV Comedy Executive at Amazon Studios. While there he oversaw Golden Globe-winning Mozart in the Jungle, The Tick, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Red Oaks, and the upcoming Greg Daniels series Upload. He also founded the LA chapter of Amazon’s LGBTQ employee organization, GLAmazon. In addition to overseeing series, Callan was part of the Content Management group, tasked with reviewing Amazon’s film and series for offensive content and promoting authentic & diverse representation on screen.

“I am so thrilled to be joining Jonathan, Davis, and the whole creative powerhouse that is Concordia,” said Callan. “Their storytelling experience and track record is unparalleled. It is a privilege to follow in their footsteps and champion stories that move humanity forward.”