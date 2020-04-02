Conan O’Brien Remembers Adam Schlesinger With Fountains Of Wayne ‘Better Things’ Performance On ‘Late Night’

A day after Adam Schlesinger’s death from coronavirus complications at age 52, Conan O’Brien has weighed in with a Fountains of Wayne video performance culled from his Late Night archives.

Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner, is best known for “Stacy’s Mom,” a hit he cowrote that reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003. He also was Oscar nominated for the title track to the Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do! and contributed music to other film and television projects, including serving as executive music producer for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for its four-year run.

The Late Night performance by Schlesinger and band took place shortly after the 9/11 attacks. The New Jersey band performed a cover of “Better Things” by the Kinks.

Watch the video above.

