‘Malltown’: ‘Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell To Star In & Exec Produce Animated Pilot For Comedy Central; Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer To EP

EXCLUSIVE: Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell is to star and exec produce Malltown, an animated comedy pilot for Comedy Central from Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer.

Rothwell, who plays Kelli in the HBO comedy, which she also writes on and acts as supervising producer, will voice 13-year old Libby in the project for the ViacomCBS network.

The show, set in a declining mall, follows the coming-of-age adventures of Libby. Seen through the eyes of the budding teen, the mall is a microcosm of America and everything that’s totally screwed up about it.

Rothwell will exec produce alongside Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and Mike Perry.

The show was put in development back in 2018 when Comedy Central struck a development deal with Jacobson and Glazer as their hit comedy Broad City was coming to an end.

It is the latest high-profile role for former Saturday Night Live writer Rothwell, who starred in Sonic The Hedgehog and stars in Wonder Woman 1984. Last year, she also scored a feature with Netflix, Hometown, that she will star in and is writing alongside Paula Pell and Michelle Lawler with Tina Fey producing.

Rothwell is repped by Edna Cowan Management, CAA and Sechel.