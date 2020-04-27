Comedy Central Extends ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah’ To 45 Minutes

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah is getting longer.

Starting tonight, Comedy Central is extending the half-hour format to 45 minutes – the first time in The Daily Show’s 24-year history that it is being souped up. This brings Noah’s show closer to the likes of the network late-night talk shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

It comes as The Daily Show is performing well under the quarantine circumstances. Noah’s interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, his first late-night interview, has racked up more than 32M views, and the channel has scored the biggest year-over-year gains, up 33%, of any of the top 30 networks, excluding news channels, since mid-March, according to Nielsen.

Related Story Trevor Noah Says President Donald Trump Is Like Eminem In The Song 'Stan'

Other guests during lockdown have included New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who also gave his first late-night interview to the stand-up comedian, as well as Bill Gates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and basketball star and philanthropist Steph Curry.

‘The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah’: Staying Nimble & Funny As Comedy Central Series Raises Close to $500K For Charity

Last week, showrunner and exec producer Jen Flanz told Deadline, “We are built for this in some ways because we are so flexible and we can shift gears really fast.”

She admitted that there were obvious challenges to making the show under the circumstances, particularly around communication and having to film earlier.

But she said that her team has settled into a routine and has forced them to come up with new ways of being creative. “[At the start], it felt like we would have never been able to do The Daily Show from all of our individual homes and now we’re doing it every day. In the wake of this whole thing, it’s small potatoes, but it’s been cool to figure out how we can all communicate and get it on the air. It’s definitely become a routine, albeit a very weird routine,” she said. “We can’t make the show and fall back on what we normally do. It’s been fun to try and figure out how to make this show interesting for the viewers and Trevor.”