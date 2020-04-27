Comcast Extends Free WiFi Hotspots, Xfinity Payment Easing Through June 30

Comcast is extending through June 30 a set of initiatives it launched in response to COVID-19, offering wifi hotspots free to everyone (not just its customers) and more flexible payment options for Xfinity internet, pay-TV and wireless services.

The extension, the company said, will “help ensure students can finish out the school year from home” and stay connected to the internet during the pandemic.

In addition to the hotspots across the U.S., Comcast is pledging not to disconnect service to any Xfinity customers and also to waive late fees and find flexible payment options or other solutions to bills coming due. It is also extending free trials of its “Internet Essentials” line of service, which costs $10 a month and aims to serve low-income households.

Unemployment has exploded during the coronavirus, leaving many Americans unable to afford housing costs, utility fees or other basic expenses.

Comcast is also pausing its data plan, giving all of its Xfinity customers unlimited data at no additional charge. The company is taking this step even though, as it noted in the official announcement, he vast majority of our customers do not come close to using [the limit of] 1 terabyte of data in a month.”

“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”