Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ Compensation Totaled $36.37 Million In 2019

Associated Press

Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts took home a total compensation package worth $36.37 million last year, up slightly from $35.23 million in 2018, according the company’s proxy filing with the SEC Friday.

The package included a base salary of $3.29 million, stock and option awards worth about $10.7 million, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $9.97 million, plus deferred and other compensation of $12.4 million.

Roberts and other top Comcast executives said they are donating their salaries for the current year, 2020, to COVID-19 relief charities. The others are Comcast CFO Mike Cavanaugh; Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable and senior exec VP of Comcast; Jeremy Darroch, CEO of Sky; and NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

Shell replaced Steve Burke in the NBCU CEO position on Jan. 1, with Burke remaining chairman of until August when he’ll be retiring. The outgoing executive’s 2019 compensation totaled $42.6 million in 2019, up from $40 million the year before.

Proxies list the compensation of a company’s five highest-paid executive officers.

