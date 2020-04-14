CNN’s Onscreen Explainers During Donald Trump Briefing Steal The Show For Many

Even by neo-presidential standards, Monday’s White House briefing on the coronavirus outbreak was a humdinger. As some news organizations grapple with whether to show Donald Trump’s daily updates live, CNN today took the game to the player with some choices onscreen words during the presser.

As #TrumpMeltdown trended at No. 1 on Twitter well into the evening, some folks posted screen shots of the carefully chosen words CNN used in its chyrons to describe what viewers were seeing and hearing. See a few examples below and take a look at the clip above — paying attention to the words below the network’s omnipresent “Breaking News” tag. There are two fine examples in the first four seconds and a third 80 seconds later at the 1:24 mark.

Whether that’s news judgment or simply judgment is in the eye of the beholden, but there’s another angle. Things get even more fun when comparing what CNN (which Trump loves to call “fake news”) and Fox News (of which Trump tweeted Friday, “What the hell is happening to @Fox News?”) put onscreen at the same time during the briefing. Mediaite tweeted a couple of examples that varied just a wee bit:

Here are a few more instances of CNN’s chyron fusillade at Trump’s expense — the last one being a shameless self-plug from the cable news giant:

