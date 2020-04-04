CNN Host Erin Burnett Cries During Live Interview With Widow Of Coronavirus Victim

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10237806aa) CNN news anchor Erin Burnett attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 WarnerMedia Upfront, New York, USA - 15 May 2019

CNN host Erin Burnett couldn’t get through a live interview Friday night before crying during an emotional talk with a woman whose husband has just died from coronavirus complications.

The interview happened on her Erin Burnett Out Front show on CNN. The interview subject, Maura Lewinger of Queens, New York, shared her story about losing her husband, Joseph, and having to say goodbye over Facetime as he died.

“They put him on a ventilator in the morning and transferred him to ICU, then I spoke to that nurse and he was very reassuring and I asked him to play music and he did,” Lewinger said.

Then things took a turn for the worse.