Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Offers $250,000 Matching Grant To Benefit L.A. Students

Courtesy of Art Directors Guild

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is offering a $250,000 “challenge grant” to help Los Angeles Unified provide meals to students most in need.

Superintendent Austin Beutner announced the matching grant Monday which will help provide meals through the district’s 63 Grab & Go Food Centers.

Beutner established the LA Students Most In Need charity to support the Grab & Go Centers, which have provided more than 13 million meals to students and families, along with toys, special treats, books, baby supplies, sports gear, technology and internet access for all students and other urgently needed supplies while schools are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Businesses and individuals have joined together to be part of this effort to help those in need,” Beutner said. “Chuck Lorre contributed $250,000 earlier this month, and today has committed another $250,000 as a challenge grant – he will match other donations we can raise up to that amount. Just $20 will provide a week’s worth of lunches to a hungry child. The need is great, and any contribution will help.”

To donate, text NEED to 76278 or visit LAStudentsMostInNeed.org.

